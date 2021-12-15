Pashinyan, Aliyev discuss possible steps aimed at establishing mutual trust

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was held in Brussels on December 14, the Armenian PM’s Office reports.

The implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements were discussed at the meeting.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the full implementation of these statements, particularly emphasizing the necessity of the immediate solution of humanitarian problems, ensuring the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other civilians held. The works on opening the regional communications were also discussed.

The Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani President reaffirmed the agreement on the re-launch of railway. Accordingly, the railway will operate in accordance with the internationally accepted border and customs rules on reciprocal principle, under the sovereignty and authority of the countries. Armenia will get an access to Iran and Russia through a railway.

Taking concrete steps to reduce the tension in the region was also emphasized.

The possible steps aimed at conducting demarcation and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as establishing mutual trust were touched upon.

The sides agreed to continue the contacts.