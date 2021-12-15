LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.75% to $2631.00, copper price down by 0.27% to $9480.00, lead price down by 0.17% to $2306.00, nickel price down by 0.58% to $19660.00, tin price down by 1.27% to $38900.00, zinc price down by 0.77% to $3330.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.