PM Pashinyan, Aliyev reaffirm opening railway

BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The agreement on reopening railway was reaffirmed during the trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

“During the trilateral meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev we reaffirmed the agreement on re-launching the railway,” PM Pashinyan said in a statement. “Accordingly, the railway will function in accordance to internationally accepted border and customs regulations on reciprocal principle, under the sovereignty and authority of the countries. Armenia will receive railway access to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation. We also agreed to continue contacts.”