Pashinyan - Aliyev - Charles Michel trilateral meeting kicks off in Brussels

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the European Council Charles Michel has kicked off in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports, the official Facebook page of the Armenian Government informs.

This meeting was preceded by private talks of Charles Michel with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.

Prior to the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page that Azerbaijan is trying to bring the issue of opening regional communications to a deadlock. “The attempts of the President of Azerbaijan to make parallels between the opening of regional communications with the Lachin corridor have nothing to do with the discussions and statements signed on this topic so far. It is unacceptable for Armenia.

I will clearly express this position during the trilateral meeting scheduled for today," Pashinyan had stated.