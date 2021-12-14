Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan of bringing the issue of opening regional communications to deadlock

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is trying to bring the issue of opening regional communications to a deadlock, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"The attempts of the President of Azerbaijan to make parallels between the opening of regional communications with the Lachin corridor have nothing to do with the discussions and statements signed on this topic so far. It is unacceptable for Armenia.

"I will clearly express this position during the trilateral meeting scheduled for today," Pashinyan stated.

On December 14, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, had a private talk with European Council President Charles Michel. Later, a trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected.