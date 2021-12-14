YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Harutyunyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, took part on December 14 in the "Ethics and Innovation” ministerial round-table discussion of the Eastern Partnership and Western Balkans countries, launched within the framework of the Global Summit of the Open Government Partnership (OGP). As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, issues related to the challenges of the pandemic and escalations were discussed during the event. How do countries cope with them and what reform agenda do they envisage in their OGP national action plans?

The round-table was attended by high-ranking representatives of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Montenegro, as well as representatives of the OGP, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the European Commission, the Eastern Partnership and other civil society initiatives.