Putin presents to Macron main results of the meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports, the press service of the Kremlin informs.

In particular, it is noted that Putin informed Macron about the main results of the trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 26 in Sochi. "Putin presented the measures aimed at the maintenance of the ceasefire, the return of refugees, the resumption of trade, economic and transport ties”, reads the statement.

The presidents expressed hope that the Brussels meeting of European Council President Charles Michel with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be fruitful.

"The sides expressed support for the intensification of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Russia, the United States and France)," the statement said.