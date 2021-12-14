Pashinyan arrives in Brussels for EU-hosted meeting with Aliyev

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Brussels where he will have a trilateral meeting with the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev hosted by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The trilateral-format meeting on December 14 will be preceded by a bilateral meeting with Michel, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Then on December 15, PM Pashinyan will participate in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit. Bilateral meetings with European partners are expected within the framework of the event.