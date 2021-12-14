Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Head of the European Union’s Delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Presidential Office reports.

Issues relating to the opportunities of deepening and expanding the cooperation with the European Union in various areas, as well as the regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.

 

 








