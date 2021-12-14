Armenian health authorities consider not covering medical bills of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Healthcare is considering stopping covering the medical bills of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Ministry of Healthcare spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan said the reason for this move is the unsatisfactory vaccination rate and the new variants of the coronavirus.

The decision will only pertain to hospitalized unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Khachatryan reminded that the vaccines are available for free.

A preliminary possible date for introducing the new regulation is set for February 1, 2022, but the timeframes may be changed.

“I won’t miss this occasion and I will once again call on our citizens to get vaccinated,” she said, adding that Armenia is one of the exclusively few countries which offers a wide selection of vaccines to citizens.