Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 7.75%, the Central Bank said in a press release.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 9.25%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 6.25%.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 13:00 Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security
- 12:17 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5%
- 12:14 Armenian health authorities consider not covering medical bills of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
- 11:51 Relations with Turkey to focus on regional issues, says parliamentary defense committee head
- 11:10 Armenia reports 161 daily coronavirus cases
- 09:53 Armenian PM departs for Brussels
- 09:49 European Stocks down - 13-12-21
- 09:48 US stocks down - 13-12-21
- 09:46 Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”
- 09:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-21
- 09:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-12-21
- 09:43 Oil Prices Down - 13-12-21
- 12.13-21:28 Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan delivers credentials to President of Cuba
- 12.13-20:06 Armenia, Serbia consider opportunities of establishing joint ventures
- 12.13-19:59 Wide range of events being planned on the occasion of 30th anniversary of Armenia-Russian relations
- 12.13-19:26 The practical results of the peacekeeping mission's efforts can be seen today - Ambassador of Russia
- 12.13-19:14 Arayik Harutyunyan, Ambassador Anne Louyot discuss range of issues of Armenian-French friendly relations
- 12.13-18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-21
- 12.13-17:51 Asian Stocks down - 13-12-21
- 12.13-16:58 EU’s Charles Michel to host PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev for trilateral talks on December 14
- 12.13-16:08 Vice Speaker of Parliament highlights necessity of return of Armenian POWs at meeting with German officials
- 12.13-15:11 Armenia’s representative calls ICJ’s recent orders a victory
- 12.13-14:15 Armenian government ready to support new initiatives: Deputy PM tells Hard Rock Cafe’s Vice President
- 12.13-13:50 Inter, A.C. Milan reportedly interested in signing Mkhitaryan
- 12.13-12:29 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cuba
14:46, 12.10.2021
Viewed 2046 times URGENT: Azerbaijani forces attack Armenian positions from eastern direction
21:21, 12.08.2021
Viewed 1693 times Armenia will participate in “3+3” format meeting on December 10
15:31, 12.10.2021
Viewed 1563 times 1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack
15:47, 12.11.2021
Viewed 1546 times Conscript arrested for killing his fellow-serviceman
14:40, 12.07.2021
Viewed 1535 times Speaker Simonyan claims secretly recorded video on POWs is edited