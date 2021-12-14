LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 December:

The price of aluminum up by 1.22% to $2651.00, copper price down by 0.27% to $9505.50, lead price up by 1.99% to $2310.00, nickel price down by 0.23% to $19775.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $39400.00, zinc price up by 1.73% to $3356.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.