Ambassador Anahit Harutyunyan delivers credentials to President of Cuba

YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan has been dually accredited as the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Cuba (residence in the city of Ottawa), ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of Armenia to Canada informed.

On December 10 Anahit Harutyunyan delivered credentials to President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

During the private conversation following the official ceremony of delivering credentials, the Cuban President congratulated Ambassador Harutyunyan on assuming the responsible mission and expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador will further strengthen the Armenian-Cuban friendly relations and deepen the dialogue at various levels.

Ambassador Harutyunyan thanked for the reception and congratulations, and assured that during her mission she will make every effort to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples. Both sides highlighted the cooperation on multilateral platforms, in particular within the EEU.