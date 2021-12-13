Asian Stocks down - 13-12-21

TOKYO, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 December:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.71% to 28640.49 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.13% to 1978.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.40% to 3681.08 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.17% to 23954.58 points.