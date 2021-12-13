Armenian government ready to support new initiatives: Deputy PM tells Hard Rock Cafe’s Vice President

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan received on December 13 Anibal Fernandez, Hard Rock Cafe International’s Vice President of Franchise Operations and Development, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Director of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) Davit Papazyan.

Deputy PM Matevosyan welcomed the entry of this famous brand to Armenia and the new business initiative. He said that the government of Armenia stands by the business and is ready to assist the new initiatives as much as possible, which are not only of economic significance, but also will contribute to expansion of business ties and attraction of new investments.

The deputy PM welcomed the opening of the Hard Rock Cafe in Yerevan which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2022. According to him, it will contribute to development of service field in the capital Yerevan.

The sides highly appreciated the ongoing bilateral partnership between the Hard Rock Cafe International and ANIF, emphasizing the importance of implementation of such prospective programs and entry of such global networks to Armenia.

The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London in 1971. Currently, the network is operating in more than 70 countries.