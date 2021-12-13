Inter, A.C. Milan reportedly interested in signing Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. As Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s contract with A.S. Roma is set to expire in the end of the current season, A.C. Milan and Inter are reportedly interested in acquiring the Armenian midfielder, according to Calciomercatonews.

Earlier reports suggested that Mkhitaryan could leave A.S. Roma during the winter transfer window reportedly due to dissatisfaction with the game-time he’s getting.

Meanwhile, according to other news reports the Russian football clubs CSKA Moscow, Spartak Moscow and the St. Petersburg Zenit are also considering signing Mkhitaryan.