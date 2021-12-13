Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cuba

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Cuba Anahit Harutyunyan (residence in Ottawa) presented on December 10 her credentials to President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

During the meeting the President of Cuba congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the mission, expressing hope that Mrs. Harutyunyan will contribute to the further strengthening of the bilateral friendly relations and the deepening of dialogue at different levels.

In turn the Armenian Ambassador thanked for the welcome and congratulations, assuring that she will make all efforts during her mission to promote the bilateral partnership and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in multilateral platforms, in particular within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).