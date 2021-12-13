Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The gas price in Europe rose above $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters at the opening of exchange trading on Monday, for the first time since the beginning of October, TASS reports citing ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands is $1,344 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 114.3 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total increase of the gas price in Europe since the closure of the trading on Friday amounts to 8%.