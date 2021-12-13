Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

China’s Xi plans to hold virtual meeting with Putin on December 15

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping is going to have a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 15, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, RIA Novosti reports.

No details about the meeting are available yet.

 

 








