US INDICES RISE - 10-12-21

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The results of the trading sessions of the US stock exchanges on December 10 are as follows:

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.60% at 35,970.99 points, the S&P 500 consumer confidence index was up 0.95% at 4,712.02 points and the Nasdaq high-tech index was up 0.73% at 15,630.60 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock market index created by Charles Dow, editor of the Wall Street Journal and founder of Dow Jones & Company. This indicator was created to monitor the industrial development that is a component of the US stock markets.

The S&P 500 is a stock index that includes the 500 most selected US stock companies with the most capitalization.

For the NASDAQ, several indicators are calculated that reflect the situation in the US high-tech market, the reaction of the business community to the political and economic developments in the country, which affect the high-tech markets.