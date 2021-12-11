NYMEX. PRICES OF PRECIOUS METALS - 10-12-21

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The following prices were set for gold, silver and platinum as a result of the trading session on NYMEX on December 10.

Gold rose by 0.25% to $ 1783.10, silver rose by 0.91% to $ 22.17 and platinum fell by 0.04% to $ 937.90.

The unit of measurement is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

The New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX is an American futures exchange that trades on two stock exchanges: NYMEX: Oil, Gas, Platinum, Palladium, Ethanol, Coal, Electricity and Coal. , silver, copper, aluminum.