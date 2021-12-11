Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

Armenian serviceman shot dead by a fellow-serviceman

Armenian serviceman shot dead by a fellow-serviceman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On December 10, at around 7:30 pm, in one of the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic of Armenia, according to preliminary data, conscript Senik Ashot Arzumanyan (born in 2002) was shot dead by his co-serviceman, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

Two others are injured. Their lives are not under risk.

Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]