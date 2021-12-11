Armenian serviceman shot dead by a fellow-serviceman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On December 10, at around 7:30 pm, in one of the military units located in the southern direction of the Republic of Armenia, according to preliminary data, conscript Senik Ashot Arzumanyan (born in 2002) was shot dead by his co-serviceman, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

Two others are injured. Their lives are not under risk.

Investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.