1 Armenian soldier dead, 8 injured as a result of resisting Azerbaijani attacks

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Private soldier Vahe Manaseryan (born in 2002), a conscript of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, was killed on December 10 while resisting the offensive operations undertaken by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia (Gegharkunik region), ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses solidarity with the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman”, the Ministry said.

Another 8 servicemen are injured. The condition of 6 of them is assessed severe, there other two moderate and light.