Armenian parliament convenes extraordinary session on December 15

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. On the initiative of the deputies of the National Assembly, an extraordinary session will be convened on December 15 at 12:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the National Assembly.

It is noted that the draft statement of the National Assembly "On the issues of delimitation and demarcation" will be discussed during the sitting, which was given a negative conclusion by the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly.

The draft states that the imperative of adopting the statement submitted by the National Assembly stems from the dangerous and worrying situation that exists as a result of the direct provocation and support of Turkey to Azerbaijan in unleashing war against Artsakh and Armenia on September 27, 2020 and the unceasing military aggression.