Interagency Commission for the Prevention of Covid-19 Pandemic convenes a sitting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The sitting of the Interagency Commission for the Prevention of Covid-19 Pandemic chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan took place on December 10, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that measures to prevent the pandemic remain on the agenda of the first session of the commission in this format. According to him, vaccines are already available, which is a real opportunity to prevent the spread of the pandemic and its negative impact. Hambardzum Matevosyan added that the new variant of the pandemic, "Omicron", seems to be not sufficiently studied, and there is a risk that it may be the start of a heavier wave. He urged citizens to be vaccinated, to break the chain of the pandemic, prioritizing the public interest and health.

During the sitting, which was attended by representatives of the executive and legislative powers, the situation in the Republic of Armenia conditioned by Covid-19 was discussed. The Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan presented the current tendencies of the spread of the infection and the existing indicators of vaccinations. During the meeting, the effectiveness of the existing measures for the prevention of the pandemic, as well as the upcoming steps for their increase were discussed.