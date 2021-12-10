Any Armenian official is free to visit Artsakh – State Minister of Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Anyone, especially an Armenian, can and should visit Artsakh only in agreement with the Artsakh authorities. The Azerbaijani authorities have nothing to do here, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall, commenting on the announcements of Azerbaijan over the individuals who visited Artsakh.

“That’s totally unacceptable for us. Anyone, especially an Armenian, can and should visit Artsakh only in agreement with our Government. The Azerbaijani leadership has nothing to do here. Any Armenian official is free to visit Artsakh. I cannot say what démarches Azerbaijan is carrying out in return, but it is obvious that they are very nervous. If Azerbaijan wants to resolve the conflict, I think it must avoid these convulsions, it must accept that we have our rights, our own homeland”, Beglaryan said.