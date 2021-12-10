Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

URGENT: Azerbaijani forces attack Armenian positions from eastern direction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 12:00, December 10.

The Ministry of Defense said that the Armenian military’s countermeasures repelled the attack. An unspecified number of Azerbaijani troops were neutralized.

The firefight continued as of 14:46.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








