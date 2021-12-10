EAEU session: Armenian PM highlights development of Union’s domestic market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Development of the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union must become one of the main directions of the EAEU mutual partnership, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“The development of a domestic market without barriers would contribute to the economic growth of our countries, the increase of competitiveness, the activeness of business, the creation of additional jobs and cut in unemployment. The activation and deepening of integration processes would contribute to structural transformations of the economies of the Union’s states and their upgrading and diversification which is important in conditions of fluctuations of global prices, deepening of global economic crises”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the service trade, which has become a dynamic component in the modern global economy, is a new impetus for export diversification.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan