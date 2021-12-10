Armenia reports 347 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 347 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 342,115, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6416 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 9.

1208 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 324,224.

The death toll has risen to 7767 (20 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 8652.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan