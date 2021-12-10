Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenia has new Minister of Environment

Armenia has new Minister of Environment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Hakob Simidyan has been appointed as Minister of Environment of Armenia.

The respective decree has been signed by the President of the Republic.

Prior to the appointment Simidyan was serving as chief advisor to the Prime Minister.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]