Armenia has new Minister of Environment
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Hakob Simidyan has been appointed as Minister of Environment of Armenia.
The respective decree has been signed by the President of the Republic.
Prior to the appointment Simidyan was serving as chief advisor to the Prime Minister.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
