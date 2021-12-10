LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.53% to $2634.00, copper price down by 0.70% to $9557.00, lead price up by 0.13% to $2282.50, nickel price down by 0.80% to $19830.00, tin price up by 0.14% to $39550.00, zinc price up by 0.29% to $3321.50, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.