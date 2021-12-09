Italian MP calls on international community to be vigilant to avoid new violence in NK and on Armenian border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. One year after the trilateral declaration, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, on the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, remains tense due to the latter's continuing violations of the ceasefire. The international community must be vigilant to avoid any further violence or breach of agreement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing AGI agency, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament, Coraggio Italia party member Giorgio Silli said.

“There is a real desire of Armenia to cooperate, it is right to support it by all means, so that this region also can be stabilized in the conditions of peace”, he said.