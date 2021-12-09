Armenian President, Father Emir of Qatar discuss development prospects of bilateral ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with Father Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha, the President’s Office reports.

The Armenian President and the Qatari Father Emir discussed the prospects of developing the relations between the two countries, as well as the regional issues.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Qatar on a working visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan