Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh focus on returning POWs, resolving other humanitarian issues – Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian servicemen are currently focusing on returning POWs, implementing infrastructure projects and resolving other humanitarian issues within the framework of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said, reports TASS.

“In addition to monitoring the ceasefire and all military actions, the efforts of our peacekeepers are focused on restoring a life of peace to the region, while humanitarian objectives are being successfully dealt with”, he said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Thursday.

The main objectives were “demining the area and objects, returning prisoners of war and detained individuals, searching for the bodies of those killed, ensuring the security of the delivery of humanitarian cargo and implementing infrastructure projects”, the general specified.

“The Russian armed forces continue to implement peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Over a year ago, the deadly war ended and conditions were created for the restoration of peace in the region. In order to reduce tensions and maintain adherence to the ceasefire, the Russian peacekeepers organized on-duty observation posts and patrols in the zone of the peacekeeping operation”, the chief of General Staff said.