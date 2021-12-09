Parliament Speaker receives delegation led by IFRC Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the today the delegation led by the Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Jagan Chapagain, the Armenian Parliament’s press service reports.

Welcoming the guests, the Speaker highly appreciated the role of the Federation in the development of the capabilities of the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and withstanding natural disasters.

Alen Simonyan has noted that the delegation visited Armenia in a very hard period, when there is still the aftermath of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan with the help of Turkey and mercenary and there are numerous unresolved issues.

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, highlighting the mandate of the Federation in terms of their settlement.

The Parliament Speaker informed the guests about the yesterday’s meeting with the parents of the captives and the missing. Alen Simonyan highlighted the primary role of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the repatriation of prisoners of war and the hostages. In this context he stressed the priority of the issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war on the relevant platforms.

The Secretary General of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies expressed readiness to convey the Speaker’s word to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the meeting the sides talked about the problems of the displaced, the situation created as a result of the pandemic, the assessment of the needs and solutions.