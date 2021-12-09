Armenian PM receives IFRC Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross Jagan Chapagain, the PM’s Office reports.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the continuous active cooperation with the organization in solving a number of humanitarian problems. He, particularly, emphasized the facts of a number of humanitarian problems in Artsakh as a result of the 2020 war and the necessity for the IFRC active engagement for solving these issues.

The Prime Minister added that till now, after the end of the war, Azerbaijan still is not fulfilling the commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9 statement, and highlighted the importance of an adequate response by international organizations for ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other persons held.

In turn the IFRC Secretary General said that there is an effective and close cooperation with the Armenian government, adding that the Federation will continue the active efforts to contribute to solving various humanitarian problems.

Issues relating to the humanitarian programs being implemented by the IFRC in Armenia were also discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan