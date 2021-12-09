COVID-19: Armenia reports 300 new cases, 19 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 341,768, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7741 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 8.

202 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 323,116.

The death toll has risen to 7747 (19 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 9541.

