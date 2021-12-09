Armenia extends VAT privileges for electric cars by another two years

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is extending the timeframes of the VAT priviledges for electric cars until 2024.

The Deputy Minister of Environment Gayane Gabrielyan told lawmakers that the bill on amending the tax code will extend the timeframes of the current privileges granted for the import or alienation of electric vehicles.

The opposition Hayastan faction MP Hripsime Stambulyan reminded that the law was developed by the former government and expressed satisfaction that the incumbent authorities are also approving it.

