Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Azeri shooting was suppressed by countermeasures. Armenian troops were unharmed in the shooting.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia urges the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense to refrain from provocations aimed at escalating the situation,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan