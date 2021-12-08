Asian Stocks up - 08-12-21
TOKYO, 8 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 December:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.42% to 28860.62 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 2002.24 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 1.18% to 3637.57 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.06% to 23996.87 points.
