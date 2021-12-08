LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 December:

The price of aluminum up by 1.31% to $2620.00, copper price up by 1.33% to $9606.00, lead price down by 0.11% to $2214.50, nickel price up by 1.18% to $20110.00, tin price up by 1.42% to $39400.00, zinc price up by 2.55% to $3222.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price up by 0.71% to $69815.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.