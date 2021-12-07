Diversity in results underscored competitive nature of local elections in Armenia – US Embassy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the United States in Armenia issued a statement on the 2021 local elections in the country.

The Embassy highly appreciated the Armenian people’s participation in the elections held on October 17, November 14 and December 5, as well as their continued commitment to Armenia’s democratic trajectory.

“A small number of Embassy staff observed the elections in a visitor capacity. We were pleased to see the elections were generally calm, peaceful, and well-administered. The diversity in results underscored the competitive nature of the elections, the vibrancy of Armenia’s democracy, and the significant progress Armenia has achieved over the years. We also note reports of pressure against opposition candidates and encourage authorities to investigate credible allegations of abuse. As we work to perfect our own democracy, we welcome Armenia’s commitment to its democratic reform agenda and look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties based on shared democratic values”, the statement says.