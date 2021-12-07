Russian peacekeepers deliver over 9 tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers have delivered more than 9 tons of humanitarian aid to the needy and large families of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry said.

The aid was collected by charitable organizations in Moscow and was delivered to Stepanakert.

The aid includes Christmas toys for kids, equipment for kindergartens, clothes, shoes, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan