LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 December:

The price of aluminum down by 1.64% to $2586.00, copper price up by 0.26% to $9480.00, lead price down by 0.67% to $2217.00, nickel price down by 1.36% to $19875.00, tin price down by 1.65% to $38850.00, zinc price down by 1.52% to $3142.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price up by 3.39% to $69320.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.