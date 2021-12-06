Karen Sarukhanyan relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Sarukhanyan has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
Sarukhanyan had been appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations on September 8, 2021.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 20:28 NK conflict should be resolved in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Eduard Aghajanyan
- 19:31 Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Finland hold political consultations
- 19:14 Karen Sarukhanyan relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations
- 18:46 Russia confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
- 17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-12-21
- 17:13 Asian Stocks down - 06-12-21
- 16:52 CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism
- 16:46 Putin arrives in India
- 15:52 Friendship group with Montenegro to be established at Armenian Parliament
- 15:50 U.S. federal government commission slams Turkey for poor religious freedom
- 15:28 Informed means protected: IDBank
- 15:04 Prosecution asks court to confiscate ex-police chief’s alleged illicitly obtained assets
- 15:00 President Sarkissian, “Republic” party chair discuss external challenges
- 14:28 First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir
- 14:27 COVID-19: Armenia to roll out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine
- 14:24 Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
- 13:54 Armenian President holds meeting with UK Ambassador
- 13:36 Armenian Ombudsman to meet with a number of top officials during France visit
- 12:37 New seismic protection methods introduced – Armenian Emergency Situations Minister
- 11:10 Armenia reports 95 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:40 Local elections: Civil Contract loses in Abovyan, Masis and Aparan, wins overwhelmingly in Ashtarak, Jermuk and Artashat
- 00:59 Soldier killed in Artsakh
- 12.04-17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-21
- 12.04-17:20 Asian Stocks down - 04-12-21
- 12.04-17:13 FM Babayan highlights international recognition of Artsakh, de-occupation of territories as a priority
17:12, 11.30.2021
Viewed 2956 times “World’s first verdict for ISIS crimes against Yazidis”: German court finds Islamic State member guilty of genocide
12:00, 11.29.2021
Viewed 2503 times IPU President proposes Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to hold forum of young parliamentarians in Armenia
12:07, 11.29.2021
Viewed 2213 times ‘I will not rest until we return many Armenian captives home’ – US Congressman
21:02, 12.01.2021
Viewed 2213 times Lavrov speaks about Russia's role in finding solutions to issues of dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan
11:06, 11.29.2021
Viewed 2157 times Australian parliament to debate recognition of Armenian Genocide