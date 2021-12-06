Russia confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two people from South Africa who arrived in Russia have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informs.

According to the Federal Service, SARS-CoV-2 was present at ten passengers from South Africa. Virus versions are being clarified.