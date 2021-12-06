Armenian President holds meeting with UK Ambassador
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting today with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher, the Presidential Office reports.
Issues relating to the bilateral ties, as well as the regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
