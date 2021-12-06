Armenian Ombudsman to meet with a number of top officials during France visit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan will hold meetings and consultations with a number of top officials in France this week, his Office said in a statement.

Ombudsman Tatoyan has been invited to France by the Armenian National Committee.

He will meet with the Members of the European Parliament, as well as the Armenian community, the Armenian organizations of the Diaspora.

Discussions in the Council of Europe are also planned during the visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan