Soldier killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On December 5, at around 21:20, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Gor Martirosyan, born in 2002, received a fatal gunshot wound in one of the military units, the defense ministry of Artsakh said.

The circumstances of the incident are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway.

The ministry expressed its support and condolences to the families of the soldier.

