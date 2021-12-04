Political consultations held between Armenian, Croatian foreign ministries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On December 2-3 political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Croatia, the Armenian MFA reports.

The Armenian delegation was headed by Tigran Samvelian, Head of the European Department of MFA of Armenia and the Croatian by Dunja Sicaja, Director of Eurasia and Oceania Directorate of the MFEA.

Ashot Hovakimyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Croatia (with residence in Prague) participated at the meetings.

In the framework of the visit, the Armenian delegation also held talks with Petar Mihatov, Director-General for Political Affairs of MFEA, Vladimir Drobnjak, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister, Neven Pelicaric, Foreign and European Policy Adviser to the President, as well as with the members of the Croatia-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Davor Ivo Stier, Chairperson of the Group.

During the meetings a wide range of issues related to the bilateral relations, including cooperation in international organizations and perspectives economic relations promotion were discussed.

The parties also touched upon the current state of affairs of Armenia-EU partnership and its further strengthening, the role of Croatia in that process, as well as the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.

The Armenian Delegation stressed the importance of addressing the humanitarian issues and releasing the captured persons, resulting from the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the invasion to the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as a comprehensive and lasting solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.